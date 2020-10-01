STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa cops may fine two choreographers for 'traffic violation'

Police said that both the choreographers had uploaded separate videos of them riding motorcycles on a bridge in Goa, although movement of two-wheelers is not allowed there.

PANAJI: Police in Goa plan to impose fine on celebrity choreographers Remo D'Souza and Salman Y Khan for alleged violation of traffic rules, a senior official said on Thursday.

"Both the choreographers- D'Souza and Khan- had posted videos on a social media platform earlier this week.

The videos showed them riding motorcycles on Atal Sethu bridge over river Mandovi that connects Panaji to suburban Porvorim," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Salim Sheikh told PTI.

"The department has taken cognisance of the violation of the Motor Vehicles Act by both the choreographers.

We are in search of the motorcycles seen in the videos.

Challans would be issued to the choreographers once we get details of the bikes," he said.

 

