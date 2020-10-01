STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya: Two district councils face probe for 'misappropriation' of central funds

The Director of Local Fund Audit would look into the charges of graft in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government will probe the alleged misappropriation of central funds to two autonomous district councils.

The state’s District Council Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling said the Director of Local Fund Audit (DLFA) would look into the charges of graft in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). Both are ruled by the National People’s Party (NPP) which heads the state’s multi-party ruling coalition.

The decision to conduct the audit was taken as Governor Satya Pal Malik sought a response from the Conrad Sangma government to the complaints of funds misappropriation.

ALSO READ | Women factory workers to get free sanitary napkins in Meghalaya

Taking note of complaints about non-payment of salaries to employees of the two councils, Aldous Mawlong, who is the Commissioner-Secretary in-charge of the District Council Affairs department, wrote to the DLFA: “I, therefore, request you to conduct a thorough audit on the expenses made by the GHADC and the JHADC during the last five years, from 2015 till 2020, and to submit the report at the earliest”.

Earlier, state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie had demanded a CBI probe into alleged siphoning off Rs 264 crore by the two councils. He alleged that the funds, allocated under Special Assistant Grant for the development of under-developed areas, were misappropriated in the names of ghost bridges and footpaths and to carry out repair works of official buildings, guest houses, etc.

The charges of corruption raised by the BJP, which has two MLAs, had triggered a war of words during which Mawrie threatened that the BJP would pull out of the government. It made NPP state president WR Kharlukhi to dare the BJP to do so. The NPP was unhappy that the BJP chose to go to the media instead of discussing the issue within the alliance.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaintia Hills council Garo Hills council Mizoram central funds Satyapal Malik
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp