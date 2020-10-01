STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Most COVID-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study

In contrast, in the US, most who died of Covid-19, succumbed nearly 13 days after the hospital admission while in China, this duration was upto 2-3 weeks as per the World Health Organisation. 

Published: 01st October 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The largest and the first full scope analysis of the coronavirus pandemic in India, based on over 1,24,000 patients, has  so far found that the average time to death after admission in hospitals in the country is just five days. 

In contrast, in the US, most who died of Covid-19, succumbed nearly 13 days after the hospital admission while in China, this duration was upto 2-3 weeks as per the World Health Organisation. 

The study ‘Epidemiology and Transmission Dynamics of Covid-19 in the two Indian States’, based on analysis of patients in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh also found that more than half of the fatalities occurred within 6 days after testing and 18 % within 24 hours, implying that a substantial proportion of patients were diagnosed late.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been the two of the worst hit states in the pandemic despite having one of the best health infrastructures in the country. By August 1, till when the analysis was carried out, Tamil Nadu had over 2.6 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases while Andhra Pradesh had over 1.6 lakh official cases. 

For the study, clinical details and transmission dynamics of over 1 lakh patients in Tamil Nadu and more than 22,000 patients in Andhra Pradesh were analysed.

The researchers associated with the Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, John Hopinks and Princeton Universities in the US and several government institutions in the two states found that the transmission risk from an index case to a close contact does not change with the age of the index case. 

This underscores the role of children and young adults in spreading the infection.

While a study in the US has already shown the role of children, this is first from India to nail that pattern here. Also, the research has thrown up the first large-scale data on secondary attack rates in India — 1.2% in healthcare settings, 2.6% in the community, and 9% within households.

Importantly, the findings from the study, published in the prestigious journal Science,  also inferred that superspreading events dominate transmission and the contact tracing analysis found that about 83 per cent of infected individuals did not infect any of their contacts, while 5% of infected individuals accounted for about 80% of observed new infections. 

Researchers have also shown that unlike age-distribution patterns of mortality in high-income countries in Europe and the US, the deaths in India, in the two states analysed, appear concentrated between 50 and 64 years and the incidence of cases does not increase with older age.  

“Reported cases and deaths have been concentrated in the cohorts than expected from observations in higher-income countries, even after accounting for demographic differences across settings,” noted the researchers. 

It was also highlighted that the patterns of enhanced transmission risk are strongest in children below 14 years and the elderly above 65 years and likely reflect differences in intergenerational social and physical interactions in India.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Deaths WHO
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp