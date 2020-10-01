STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Neither spontaneous nor unplanned, said Liberhan Commission on Babri demolition

The commission was convinced that the 'events of the day were neither spontaneous nor unplanned nor an unforeseen overflowing of the people’s emotions, nor the result of a foreign conspiracy.'

Published: 01st October 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP activists celebrate after the verdict on Babri mosque demolition case by the special CBI court in Chikmagalur Wednesday Sept. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A special CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday and said there was no premeditated conspiracy to raze the structure, in stark contrast to the findings given by the Liberhan Commission, which had held that the demolition was “well-orchestrated and planned”.

The special court said a section of karsevaks abruptly got agitated, which led to violence and that the demolition happened “in the spur of a moment”.

Whereas, the commission was convinced that the “events of the day were neither spontaneous nor unplanned nor an unforeseen overflowing of the people’s emotions, nor the result of a foreign conspiracy.”

“How can then it be said that there was a meeting of minds and that all of them had the same objective to bring down the structure?” the court asked.

While special Judge SK Yadav stated that ‘kar seva’ itself was not unlawful since it was being carried out following permission from the SC, which had not put a cap on the number of people allowed, the panel had pointed out the mobilisation of such a large number of ‘karsevaks’ could not have been for symbolic karseva alone.

Although judge Yadav gave a clean chit to all the accused, including BJP and VHP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Ashok Singhal etc. for lack of evidence, the Liberhan commission had found “individual culpability” on the part of all the accused. 

“It can’t be assumed even for a moment that Advani or Joshi did not know the designs of the Sangh Parivar. They were party to the decisions which had been taken,” the panel had stated in its report, compiled over a period of 17 years.

Acquitting then CM Kalyan Singh, the court held that he did all in his capacity to ensure law and order in the state. In contrast, the commission had held that Singh “refused to allow even a single measure which might impede the Ayodhya campaign or prevent the assault on the disputed structures, the journalists or the innocent public."

“Kalyan Singh, his ministers and his handpicked bureaucrats created man-made and cataclysmic circumstances which could result in no consequences  other than the demolition of the disputed structure and broadened the cleavage between the two religious communities resulting in massacres all over the country...,” stated the report that ran into 1000-pages.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Babri Masjid Liberhan Commission
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp