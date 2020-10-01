Under pressure from Congress, Uddhav decides not to implement farm laws in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Buckling under pressure from the Congress, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray formed a cabinet sub-committee to study if the new farm laws should be implemented or not in Maharashtra, which in effect means the laws have been in cold storage in the state.

“The committee will study the law and submit its report to the cabinet. After that a decision will be taken over the implementation of the laws. We will take a decision in favour of the farmers. The farmers should not be exploited by the big and corporate buyers,” said Maharashtra Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Earlier, Congress ministers had threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting on Wednesday if the order to implement the farm laws was not cancelled.

“The order issued by the marketing and cooperative secretary was cancelled after we threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting,” a senior Congress minister said.

In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray assured the Congress ministers that no farm law would be implemented in Maharashtra.

Later, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said this showed that Thackeray had no free hand in running the government.