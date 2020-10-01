STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Under pressure from Congress, Uddhav decides not to implement farm laws in Maharashtra

“The committee will study the law and submit its report to the cabinet. After that a decision will be taken over the implementation of the laws.

Published: 01st October 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Buckling under pressure from the Congress, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray formed a cabinet sub-committee to study if the new farm laws should be implemented or not in Maharashtra, which in effect means the laws have been in cold storage in the state.

“The committee will study the law and submit its report to the cabinet. After that a decision will be taken over the implementation of the laws. We will take a decision in favour of the farmers. The farmers should not be exploited by the big and corporate buyers,” said Maharashtra Congress chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Earlier, Congress ministers had threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting on Wednesday if the order to implement the farm laws was not cancelled.

“The order issued by the marketing and cooperative secretary was cancelled after we threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting,” a senior Congress minister said.

In the cabinet meeting, Thackeray assured the Congress ministers that no farm law would be implemented in Maharashtra.

Later, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said this showed that Thackeray had no free hand in running the government.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Congress NCP Shiv Sena Farm Laws
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp