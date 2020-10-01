STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid treatment without trials

Dr. Samiran Panda, the chief scientist with the ICMR, said the trial for Antisera may or may not take place.

Published: 01st October 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday announced a new therapy for Covid-19 treatment even though it has not undergone any safety or efficacy trials yet.

In a series of tweets, the health research body announced that it had, along with Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, had developed highly-purified 'Antisera', raised in horses, for prophylaxis and treatment of Covid-19.

It added that such measures have previously been used to control many viral and bacterial infections.

ALSO READ | Don't agree with calculation of Rs 80,000 crore for COVID vaccine distribution in India: Health Ministry

“Although the plasma, recovered from patients experiencing Covid-19, could serve a similar purpose, the profile of antibodies, their efficacy, and concentration keep varying from one patient to another and therefore make it an unreliable clinical tool for patient management,” the research body said.

“Standardization achievable through equine sera-based treatment modality thus stands out as yet another remarkable public health initiative supported by ICMR in the time of Covid-19”.  

Speaking with this newspaper, Dr. Samiran Panda, the chief scientist with the ICMR, said that it was a “great product based on neutralising antibodies raised in horses which were given antigens and is set to be launched now”.

“We have approached the drug regulator for permission to allow the product as an investigational therapy in the country and it will come through soon,” he said.

ALSO READ | Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine won't be ready before US election: Report

On being asked whether the safety and efficacy trials had been conducted to assess that the antisera work in the case of Covid-19, he said that trial may or may not take place.

“We now have the product which is based on an old medical science concept and we are sure people will benefit from it,” he said.

Experts, meanwhile, said that while the method for developing antisera itself is not new, the approach of the highest medical research body in the country in pushing the therapy is questionable.

“The philosophy behind the therapy is now new and is used in many conditions such as snake bite, diphtheria, and rabies among others but such antibodies cannot be given to patients or people without trying it out in actual scientific trials,” stressed Dr. S P Kalantri, researcher and medical superintendent of the MGIMS in Wardha.

He added that it was unethical and unscientific on the part of the ICMR to violate its own principles of scientific research.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Mouth, nose must be covered while wearing masks, advises TN health secretary

“I am also surprised that on what basis is ICMR recommending it for both prevention and treatment of the disease? Where is the evidence to suggest that it is effective and safe in both scenarios?” he asked.

Virologist Dr. Shahid Jameel too, citing the WHO guidelines on anti-venoms said that proper preclinical and clinical assessment is recommended for antiserum.

“Even if it’s not a randomised control trial, proper safety and efficacy have to be established before recommending it for patients,” he said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antisera COVID treatment ICMR drugs trial
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp