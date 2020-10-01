STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Webinars, e-inaugurations to mark Gandhi Jayanti in Wardha

A "padyatra" (march) will be undertaken from the Gandhi statute to Bapu Kuti in Sewagram at 7 am on October 2, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will e-inaugurate development works in Sewagram.

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By PTI

WARDHA: To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, the district administration of Wardha has planned week-long programmes at Sewagram, Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar said.

Speaking to reporters, the state animal husbandry and dairy development minister said in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, webinars will be conducted and e-inaugurations of development works will be carried out.

Apart from this, a health camp and sanitation drive will also be undertaken during the week, said Kedar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.

 

