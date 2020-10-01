STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will PM Modi hold another 'Namaste Trump' rally to honour his dear friend, says Chidambaram

The Congress leader further stated, "No one killed Jessica" was the anguished cry a few years ago, "No one demolished the mosque" is the anguished cry today.

Published: 01st October 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he will hold another "Namaste Trump" rally to honour his "dear friend" after US President Donald Trump clubbed India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of COVID-19 deaths.

"Mr Donald Trump clubs India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of COVID deaths. He also accused the three countries for causing the most air pollution. Will Mr Modi hold another 'Namaste Trump!' rally to honour his dear friend?" Chidambaram tweeted.

"In 47 months I have done more than you have in 47 years--said Mr Donald Trump in the Presidential debate yesterday if the statement reminds you of someone in India, that's your imagination!" he added.

The Congress leader further stated, "No one killed Jessica" was the anguished cry a few years ago, "No one demolished the mosque" is the anguished cry today.

"The trial court's verdict defies logic and common sense, besides denying the conclusions of the Supreme Court!" he added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress PM Modi Donald Trump Namaste Trump
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp