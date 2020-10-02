58 people booked after clash with police in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: An FIR has been registered against 58 people for allegedly attacking a police team and injuring four officials during a protest against power cut in Hamzapur village in Nigohi area here, police said on Friday.

"The incident took place on Thursday night. People had gathered at Nihogi power substation to protest against power outage and had a fight with the substation employees. They later reached the Nigohi Police Station to file a complaint in the matter and created traffic jam," ASP (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

When a police team reached there, the accused snatched the mobile phone of Nigohi SHO, Govind Singh.

They then clashed with the police, injuring four policemen.

Kumar said additional security force was sent to the clash site to control the situation.

A case was registered in this connection against 58 people, including 50 unidentified persons, the ASP said.

No arrests have so far been made in the matter, he added.