BJP leader Anupam Hazra who threatened to hug Mamata if he is infected tests positive COVID-19

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with COVID-19, has tested positive for the disease, health officials said.

Hazra, who has recently been appointed as a national secretary of the saffron party, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, they said.'

He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus, the report of which returned as positive, the officials said.

After his controversial statement, the Trinamool Congress had lodged a police complaint against Hazra for maligning a public figure, who is a woman, thus violating the Constitution.