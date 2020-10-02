STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Department of Fertilizers ranked third among 65 ministries in implementing central schemes

NITI Aayog has undertaken DGQI exercise: self-assessment based review of data preparedness levels across ministries/departments to produce a DGQI scorecard.

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Department of Fertilizers has been ranked third out of 65 departments/ministries based on its performance in the implementation of central schemes. It is in second place among 16 economic ministries/departments.

"Department of Fertilizers under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has been ranked 2nd amongst the 16 Economic Ministries / Departments and 3rd out of the 65 Ministries / Departments with a score 4.11 on a scale of 5 on Data Governance Quality Index (DGQI)," an official statement said on Friday.

A survey was conducted by Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, to assess different Ministries /Departments' performance on the implementation of Central Sector Schemes (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said, "The effort of DMEO, Niti Aayog to bring out such a report card of the Ministries / Departments is highly appreciable. It will immensely help improve the implementation framework of government policies, schemes and programmes to achieve the desired goals."

The DMEO has undertaken DGQI exercise: self-assessment based review of data preparedness levels across ministries/departments to produce a DGQI scorecard, the statement said, explaining the process.

Accordingly, a survey was initiated to assess the data preparedness of ministries/departments on a standardised framework to drive healthy competition among them and promote cooperative peer learning from best practices.

In the survey, an online questionnaire was prepared under six major themes of DGQI --  data generation; data quality; use of technology; data analysis, use and dissemination; data security and HR capacity and case studies.

Weightages were assigned to the themes and sub-weightages to each question within every theme to arrive at final DGQI scores ranging between 0 to 5 for every scheme.

To avoid straightforward irrelevant comparisons, ministries/departments were classified into six categories: Administrative, Strategic, Infrastructure, Social, Economic and Scientific."Questionnaire was then shared with Ministries / Departments, which are implementing CS / CSS schemes. Inputs have been collected from 65 Ministries / Departments implementing 250 CS / CSS schemes and their scores were accordingly calculated," the statement said.

