STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers’ protest, Akali marches bring Punjab to a standstill

SAD chief Sukhbir and his wife Harsimrat detained at the outskirts of Chandigarh

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal leads a Kisan Rally against farm laws  in Patiala on Thursday | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal were among scores of party leaders detained by the Punjab Police when they tried to enter Chandigarh with their massive rallies from two sides.

Elsewhere, farmers intensified their protests with the protestors squatting outside the residences of the BJP leaders and laying siege offices of multinational firms as well as malls, petrol pumps and toll plazas. Thirty-one farmer unions are extending the ‘rail roko’ stir for an indefinite period at more places 24 places in Punjab of which a dozen in Malwa, at eight places in Majha and the rest in Doaba.

“We are getting massive support from the public from today as an indefinite rail roko began at more than two dozen places. There were dharnas at establishments owned by Reliance, Essar and Adani groups,” Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal Group) president Balbir Singh Rajewal. Dharnas were held outside the houses of BJP leaders including former BJP president Shwait Malik in Amritsar, Union Minister Som Parkash in Phagwara, former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, BJP MLA Arun Narang in Abohar, BJP Punjab Kisan Morcha president Bikramjeet Singh Cheema in Ludhiana. 

On October 7, farmers unions will meet in Chandigarh to chalk out their course of action in their ongoing protest against the recently passed agri legislations. The SAD, meanwhile, launched three ‘kisan marches’ to Chandigarh against the new farm laws and planned to submit a memorandum to the Governor.  Sukhbir headed the march from Akal Takht in Amritsar while his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was in charge of another procession which began from Bathinda.

The Badals were detained when their processions reached the outskirts of Chandigarh. “We are being arrested for speaking out for the rights of farmers, but we are pursuing the truth and our force will not be silenced,” Harsimrat tweeted. The Chandigarh Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon in order to disperse the crowd at Mullanpur and later detained Sukhbir and other leaders. The police released them later. 

2 mn signatures to be collected
In Chhattisgarh, Congress will carry out a campaign to collect signatures of two million farmers. The party declared to launch the drive at every district on October 2.  The signature campaign will continue till October 31 during which the party workers have been asked to visit each and every household of farmers.

Gehlot govt looks for legal options
The Ashok Gehlot government decided to explore legal ways for blocking the three agri laws passed by Parliament. It plans to bring in its own Bills in the Rajasthan Assembly. The ruling Congress will also higlight the “unacceptable” anti-farmers’ provisions in the “draconian”laws. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp