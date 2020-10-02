STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 64 lakh-mark; recoveries cross 53-lakh

There are  9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 64 lakh-mark with 81,484 infections reported in a day, while the number of people who recuperated from the disease crossed 53 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 83.70 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 63,94,068, while the death toll climbed to 99,773 with the infection claiming 1,095 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Friday.

The total recoveries have surged to 53,52,078.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

There are  9,42,217 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past the 50 lakh-mark on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 1, with 10,97,947 samples being tested on Thursday.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp