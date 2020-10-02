STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The rise in passenger count had made the AAI draw up plans for the expansion of the terminal building and allied infrastructure.

Published: 02nd October 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Land for Bagdogra airport expansion
The government on Wednesday cleared the decks for the expansion of Bagdogra airport in north Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over 104 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India for the project. With a steep rise in the number of flights and passengers at Bagdogra airport, the demand for the expansion was raised in several quarters in past few years. The rise in passenger count had made the AAI draw up plans for the expansion of the terminal building and allied infrastructure. However, the state government took time to arrange the land and the AAI paid `25 crore as compensation. 

Decision on school reopening after Kali Puja: CM
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the West Bengal government would think about reopening schools after Kali Puja, which falls on November 14. ‘’We cannot give a thought now because the situation has not become normal yet. We will think about the schools only after Kali Puja,’’ said Mamata. Kali Puja and Diwali are on the same day this year. The chief minister made the comment about the prospect of reopening schools on Wednesday while announcing that the Integrated Child Development Services centres would remain closed till October 31 due to the ongoing pandemic. The chief minister had earlier said that her government might reopen schools and colleges on alternate days in September “if the situation improves in August’’.

Minister asks firms to ensure power supply for exams
State education minister Partha Chatterjee has asked CESC and the state power utility, WBSEDCL, to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the college and university exams between October 1 and 18. More than 1.1 million undergraduate and postgraduate students will take the final year exams across the state. The exams will not be held on campus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Questions will be uploaded on the college websites and students will have to mail back scanned copies of answer scripts within half an hour of writing the test in keeping with a UGC advisory. CESC supplies power in Calcutta and neighbouring areas while WBSEDCL supplies power to the rest of Bengal.

Sealdah flyover to remain closed till Friday 
The Sealdah flyover on AJC Bose Road will remain shut for three days from October 2. Vehicles headed for the flyover from north will be diverted from Shyambazar, Maniktala and Rajabazar and those coming from south will be diverted from Exide and Moulali intersections. The flyover — one of the major routes for city buses — will remain closed for vehicular movement for the three days to facilitate for construction of a tunnel for the East-West Metro project. The tunnel-boring work for the corridor, which will link Sector V in Salt Lake with Howrah Maidan, resumed in June after remaining suspended for over three months for Covid-19.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp