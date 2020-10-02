STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra infant found dead in well was murdered, accused held

According to police, the infant was allegedly abducted from a room when other members of the family were working elsewhere in the house.

baby, infant

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: Police on Friday said that the 10- month-old boy, who was found dead in a well in Maharashtra's Satara district, was allegedly murdered by a man, who has been arrested.

Police said that the 27-year-old accused used to stalk and harass the infant's mother.

A case of abduction had been registered with Lonand police station, after the family from Kalaj village in Phaltan tehsil in Satara approached the police with a complaint that their baby boy had gone missing on Tuesday.

According to police, the infant was allegedly abducted from a room when other members of the family were working elsewhere in the house.

The child's body was found in a well, located a few metres away from their house on Thursday.

"During the probe, we suspected the role of this man and zeroed in on him. We came to know that he used to stalk and harass the infant's mother. The woman had warned him to stay away from her, which had hurt his ego," Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute said.

"On Tuesday, the accused sneaked into the room where the infant was sleeping and took him away when the woman was working in the kitchen. The man threw him into a nearby well," she added.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation into the case is on, Satpute said.

