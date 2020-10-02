Nine security personnel among 31 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

By PTI

AIZAWL: Thirty-one more people, including nine security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state's tally to 2,049 on Friday, an official statement said.

Lawngtlai district reported 15 new cases, followed by Lunglei (eight), Mamit (six) and Kolasib and Champhai (one each), the statement issued by Information and Public Relations Department said.

Eight Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, an Army jawan and 15 labourers working for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are among the new patients, it said.

Barring a woman from Kolasib district, all the patients had returned from other states, the statement said.

The state now has 328 active coronavirus cases, while 1,721 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 83.99 per cent.

As many as 124 people were cured of the disease on Thursday. A total of 80,879 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far, it added.

