Row over ‘rape’ in Rajasthan’s Baran district

Amid outrage over the Hathras gang rape, two teenage girls were allegedly raped by two youths in Baran district of Rajasthan.

Published: 02nd October 2020

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid outrage over the Hathras gang rape, two teenage girls were allegedly raped by two youths in Baran district of Rajasthan. The state police and government, however, said the girls in their statements before the magistrate had “accepted” that they had gone with the boys on their own and that a medical examination had not confirmed rape.

The girls’ father reportedly told the police that the two accused lured his minor daughters, aged 13 and 15, on the night of September 18 to leave Baran with them. They were taken to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer and were allegedly raped for three days. The family alleged the girls were threatened not to file a complaint.
The two girls were found in Kota on September 21.

But the police claimed they had denied allegations of rape in their statement before a magistrate. The girls were handed over to their families after their statements were recorded. CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter on Thursday and attacked the Opposition and some sections of the media for misleading the public by comparing the Baran incident with the gruesome Hathras case. 

“...The incident in Baran district of Rajasthan is being compared to the incident in Hathras. Girls in the Baran case have given their statement before the magistrate that they had gone with the boys on their own,” Gehlot tweeted. “Further investigation is on in the matter,” the CM added.

