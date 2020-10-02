Six shops gutted in Thane fire, no casualties reported

By PTI

THANE: A major fire destroyed at least half a dozen shops in a commercial complex on Friday morning here in Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said.

The shopping complex is part of a sprawling housing colony and located on the GB Road.

The fire broke out in the complex around 6 am, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

A dozen fire engines and RDMC personnel are engaged in dousing the flames, he said.

He said the cause of the blaze was not yet known, but no one was injured in the incident.

It is a big blaze which destroyed at least half a dozen shops selling medicines, sweets, liquor and hardware, among other items, Kadam said.