Cold storages to come up across Maharashtra to prevent crops' wastage, says Uddhav

A first of its kind onion storage facilities will be set up by the government, the chief minister said.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the agriculture department to set up storage centres across the state so that crops, including onions, are not wasted.

Uddhav said that through this project, industry and agriculture departments has come together hand in hand for the welfare of farmers.

“The hard-earned produce of the farmers should get a better price than the guaranteed price. Farmer growers have come together and set up onion storage projects. For the crops that need storage, storage centres should be set up at various places in the state,” he said

Farmers face financial crisis when they do not get the price at the time at the harvest time, he said.

“The market depends on demand and supply in international and domestic market. If there is already ample supply, the prices crash that makes a big loss to farmers. So storage  facilities will rescue them.” Farmers need to unite and try for farming in groups, he said.

“We help farmers become self-reliant and get them out of debt. We will also give land for agro-processing units.”

