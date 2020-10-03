STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hue and cry over farm laws raised by professional protesters: Jitendra Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected a huge anomaly in the farming sector of India, he added. The interaction was arranged by BJP's Kathua unit led by its district president Raghunandan Singh.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday alleged that all the hue and cry over the new farm laws is being raised by "professional protesters" who have nothing to do with farming.

The Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency interacted with the farmers living in the border areas of Kathua district and discussed with them the new agricultural and farm reforms.

"The earlier system of middlemen taking charge of crop and arranging for its sale might have been relevant till about two decades ago but today's farmer is young, educated, well-informed and well-connected and therefore capable of exercising the option of choosing the buyers for himself," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Allaying apprehensions that big business houses will take over farming and the farmers' land will be forcibly taken over, Singh said the new laws have ensured all the safeguards.

"He alleged that all the hue and cry is being raised by professional protesters who have nothing to do with the farming," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"Today's farmer is actually an agricultural technocrat who has the capacity to decide sitting on a computer which will be the most profitable crop to sow in the coming season," he said.

The farmers have the facility to online discover to whom best to sell their product across the country, the minister said.

Singh said that "with the kind of means and opportunities available to the young agricultural technocrats of today, we have no right to deprive them of the avenues available to other technocrats and entrepreneurs".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has corrected a huge anomaly in the farming sector of India, he added. The interaction was arranged by BJP's Kathua unit led by its district president Raghunandan Singh.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp