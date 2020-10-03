STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In three years, 255 died in police custody, only three cops convicted: NCRB data

49 cases of human rights violation were lodged against various police departments across the country. However, chargesheets were filed against just eight police personnel.

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 255 people died in police custody in three years from 2017-2019, but only three police personnel were convicted in these cases in these years, according to an analysis of the NCRB data. 

According to the recently released 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 49 cases of human rights violation were lodged against various police departments across the country, for crimes like encounter killings, custodial deaths, illegal detention, torture by police, extortion and other similar crimes. A total of 85 people died in police custody in 2019 for which 23 arrests were made.

However, chargesheets were filed against just eight police personnel and none of the cases resulted in a conviction.  

In 2018, 70 people died in police custody.

A total of 89 cases were filed and 40 arrests were made and chargesheets were filed against 26 policemen.

However, not one police personnel in matters of custodial deaths that year. In 2017, when 100 people were reported dead in police custody. 

A total of 57 police personnel were arrested and chargesheets were filed in 29 cases against 48 policemen, one of which was acquitted and three were convicted.

In 2019 highest number of custodial deaths (11) were reported from Tamil Nadu, while in 2018, most cases, 14, were reported from Gujarat, and in the previous year, Andhra Pradesh reported most, 27, cases. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial Torture NCRB
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp