STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India asks WTO to waive intellectual property norms to combat Covid-19

India along with South Africa wants easy access to diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines for local production without the need for prolonged intellectual property negotiations.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits sit at COVID ward.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and South Africa have asked for a waiver of certain intellectual property (IP) norms for treatment, prevention, and containment of Covid-19.

Both countries want easy access to diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines for local production without the need for prolonged intellectual property negotiations.

This ambitious proposal, if accepted by World Trade Organisation members, would facilitate deep technology transfer for effective Covid-19-related vaccines, therapeutics or diagnostic tests as the joint submission covers patents, copyright, industrial designs, and undisclosed information including know-how and trade secrets.

In their submission to the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, the two countries have said that “given this present context of global emergency, it is important for WTO members to work together to ensure that intellectual property rights such as patents, industrial designs, copyright and protection of undisclosed information do not create barriers to the timely access to affordable medical products including vaccines and medicines or to scaling-up of research, development, manufacturing, and supply of medical products essential to combat Covid-19”.

The two countries also said that all WTO Members are struggling to contain the spread of the pandemic and provide health care services to those affected.

“Many developed, developing and least developed countries have declared a national emergency with the aim to curb the growing outbreak, and as advised by the WHO implemented social distancing measures with significant consequences for society and the economy,” read the submission.

“Notably, developing countries and least developed countries are especially disproportionately impacted.”

The next session of the TRIPS Council is set to be organised later this month and it remains to be seen how other WTO members including Canada, the European Union, Japan, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA respond.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
intellectual property WTO IP norms Covid-19 in India Covid treatment
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp