STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lead the war on rape: Satyarthi appeals to PM to end 'crisis of justice' for women, children

The recent case of violence and alleged sexual assault of a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has led to nationwide protests and agitations.

Published: 03rd October 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the "crisis of justice" for women and children, saying what is happening to "our daughters" across India is a matter of "national shame".

Reacting to the Hathras incident and other cases of sexual assaults on women in the country, Satyarthi said he implores the prime minister to lead the "war on rape".

"What is happening to our daughters across India is a matter of national shame. It is my humble appeal to our Hon'ble Prime Minister - the nation looks to you - to end this crisis of justice for our women and children. I implore you to lead the war on rape. Our daughters need you, and we are all with you," he told PTI.

Calling for a people's movement to break "this mindset" of violence, Satyarthi said "we need both compassionate political will and people's action" to bring an end to the culture of rape."

"We are lacking in a basic sense of humanity and compassion. We have failed to protect our daughters and hold our sons accountable for their actions. Our daughters can no longer continue to pay the price of our failure to bring up our sons right. It will take a people's movement to break this mindset of violence," he said.

"In 2017, we led the Bharat Yatra across over 11,000 kms and 24 States and UTs where lakhs marched to demand a Rape-Free India. Since then we have seen the government take strong steps with stringent punishment being introduced. The Supreme Court passed directions for setting up of exclusive fast-track courts. But to bring an end to this culture of rape, we need both compassionate political will and people's action," the Nobel laureate said.

The recent case of violence and alleged sexual assault of a Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has led to nationwide protests and agitations.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to a Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

She breathed her last on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Her body was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi PM Modi Hathras Gang Rape Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp