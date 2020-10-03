One year after BJP winning all four Lok Sabha seats, Jangalmahal to host Mamata

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Jhargram next week — the first after the Trinamool Congress lost all four Lok Sabha seats in Jangalmahal to the BJP in 2019 — to take stock of the situation ahead of the 2021 Bengal election.

Her visit is said to be significant as the ruling party is desperate to recapture its erstwhile citadel from the BJP. Mamata had expressed her disappointment saying her government flooded the region with development works, financial aides and other beneficiary schemes, which were a “mistake’’.

“She will chair an administrative meeting with district officials and elected members of the civic bodies. Since the jolt in Jangalmahal was massive despite carrying out a slew of development projects and restoring peace, she will assess the ground level situation during her Jhargram visit,’’ said a senior official.

Mamata has already inducted Chhatradhar Mahato in the party’s state committee and directed him to bring back those workers who had joined the opposition ranks.

“She made changes in the hierarchy of the party’s block levels, after an internal assessment blamed the corruption by a section of satraps for the electoral loss. Prashant Kishor engaged his team members to identify the satraps and made them visit the villages and seek apology in a bid to help the party to regain its stronghold,’’ said a senior Trinamool leader.

Party insiders said Mamata will assess whether the changes initiated by her party over a period of past one year is well enough to secure electoral dividend in the region.