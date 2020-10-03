STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of slain trio exhumed, handed over to family

Officials said the families of the three men were called from Rajouri district in Jammu region and taken to the spot where the trio was buried.

Published: 03rd October 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Bodies of three men from Rajouri, killed in an alleged fake encounter by Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in July this year, have been exhumed and handed over to their families, officials said on Saturday.

The exhumation was done late Friday night at an unidentified location in north Kashmir -- hours after Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the legal process to exhume and handover the bodies was on and would be completed soon.

"The bodies of the three persons were exhumed and then handed over to their families," the officials said.

They said the families of the three men were called from Rajouri district in Jammu region and taken to the spot where the trio was buried.

The families will take the bodies to their native village to bury them, they added.

The DGP had on Friday said that the legal process to exhume the bodies had been started and will be completed soon.

On September 30, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said since the DNA samples matched with the family, the three bodies will be exhumed and handed over to families after due process of law.

On July 18, the Army claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

However, the Army initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated the three men were from Rajouri district in Jammu and had gone missing at Amshipura.

The families of the trio from Rajouri who worked as labourers in Shopian had also filed a police complaint.

The Army completed the probe in record four weeks and on September 18, the force said it has found "prima facie" evidence that its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during the encounter and initiated disciplinary proceedings.

The police also launched its investigations and collected the DNA samples of the families to match with the slain persons.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shopian fake encounter J&K Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp