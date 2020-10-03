STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand BJP MLA rape case: Survivor writes to PM Modi, demands CBI probe 

In her four-page letter, the woman accused the BJP government in the state and police of trying to shield the accused MLA.

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:17 PM

The accused BJP MLA Mahesh Negi (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The woman, who has accused Uttarakhand’s sitting BJP MLA Mahesh Negi of raping her and fathering her child, has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI probe into the case. 

In her four-page letter, the woman accused the BJP government in the state and police of trying to shield the accused MLA.

SP Singh, the lawyer of the woman told The New Indian Express, "The letter has been sent to the honorable Prime Minister highlighting the police's bias for the MLA. She has requested the PM for a CBI probe so that she can get justice."

The police have rubbished the allegations of the woman that MLA is being favored in the ongoing investigation. 

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, said: "The police are committed to fair investigation without any bias. On the request of the complainant, the previous investigation officer was replaced."

Earlier, the woman had written to Uttarakhand home secretary seeking a CBI probe into the case. 

Last month, Uttarakhand Police had registered a case against the BJP MLA from Dwarahat (Almora) and his wife after the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) 5th, Dehradun, directed the police to register a case and start an investigation against Negi and his wife in the alleged sexual harassment case.

On September 4, Uttarakhand High Court, while hearing a petition of the woman, had asked the state government and police to file a response in the matter. The court said that there should not be any coercive action against her. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for October 12, 2020.

In August, the woman requested the court to quash a case filed against her on a complaint of Negi's wife that she blackmailed her husband. 

She came forward alleging the MLA of rape and fathering her child born in May this year. 

Later, on the complaint of the wife of the MLA, the police had registered the case against the woman for allegedly blackmailing the MLA to extort Rs 5 Crore. 

After the opposition launched a scathing attack on the government, the Chief Minister said that the BJP MLA was ready for a DNA test. 

