STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

47 open grounds, 19 halls to be used for public rallies during Bihar polls; only 100 people to be allowed

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi also said the district administration was open to accommodate more venues on the suggestions of parties.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

EVM image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PATNA: The Patna district administration has identified 47 open grounds and 19 halls where political parties can schedule their public meetings during the Bihar Assembly elections, a top state government official said.

The number of participants, however, cannot exceed 100 people at such rallies till October 14, irrespective of the size of the ground.

"The district administration has, so far, identified 47 grounds and 19 halls in the district where election meetings or rallies could be held for campaigning in the assembly polls," Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi told PTI on Saturday.

He also said the district administration was open to accommodate more venues on the suggestions of parties.

Ravi said as per the latest Central government guidelines, from October 15, norms will be relaxed to allow up to 200 participants in a hall, while there is no limit of participants at open grounds, subject to strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Voting for 243 assembly constituencies in the state will be held in three phases -- October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats).

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Campaigning for the first phase will begin after the last date of withdrawal of nominations on October 12.

Asked whether the historic Gandhi Maidan would be permitted as a venue for public meetings, Ravi said it has never been used for rallies after the announcement of the poll schedule.

"Whatever meetings or rallies that took place at Gandhi Maidan have been held prior to the declaration of the election schedule," he said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Political Rallies Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp