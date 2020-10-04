STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balrampur Dalit rape case: UP govt assures victim's family of getting case tried in fast track court

Published: 04th October 2020 09:18 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALRANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said the case involving a 22-year-old Dalit woman who died in Balrampur district after allegedly being raped by two men will be heard in a fast track court, and if necessary, the stringent National Security Act (NSA) may be invoked thereafter.

Speaking to reporters in the district, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "This case will be heard in a fast track court, and if necessary, then the stringent National Security Act (NSA) may be invoked.

The points raised by the aggrieved family have been taken seriously.

The guilty will not be spared.

" Awasthi along with Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar reached Balrampur, and met with the aggrieved family at their residence.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.

The 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district.

Both the accused in the incident have been arrested, police said.

Talking to reporters in Balrampur on Wednesday, the victim's mother claimed that the rapists broke the legs and back of her daughter, a charge denied by the police.

"My daughter had gone to take admission in a college on Tuesday.

On her way back, three-four persons abducted her, took her to their room, gave her an injection and raped her.

They later sent her back on an e-rickshaw and dumped her outside our house.

They broke her legs and back.

She could not stand or talk," the victim's mother said.

Quoting the victim's family members, Balrampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma had said that the woman, who worked in a private firm, returned home in a serious condition on Tuesday.

The victim was cremated on Wednesday after her post-mortem in the presence of her family members.

 

