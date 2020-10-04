STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC appoints two former IRS officers as special expenditure observers for Bihar elections

Retired IRS officers Madhu Mahajan of the 1982 batch and B R Balakrishnan of the 1983 batch have been appointed as special expenditure observers for the Bihar polls, the Commission said.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has appointed two former Indian Revenue Service officers as special expenditure observers for the Bihar Assembly polls to oversee efforts by the enforcement machinery to check attempts to induce voters with cash, liquor and freebies.

Retired IRS officers Madhu Mahajan of the 1982 batch and B R Balakrishnan of the 1983 batch have been appointed as special expenditure observers for the Bihar polls, the Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

The special expenditure observers, in consultation with the state chief electoral officer, will supervise and monitor the work being done by the electoral machinery.

ALSO READ | LJP decides to break away from NDA due to 'ideological differences', will contest Bihar elections alone

They will also ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through C- VIGIL application and voter helpline against all persons or entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies, it said.

Mahajan was appointed as the special expenditure observer for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls in the same year.

Balakrishnan was the special expenditure observer for an Assembly by-election in Telangana in 2019.

The three-phase Assembly elections in Bihar will begin on October 28.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar elections Bihar polls Election Commission
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp