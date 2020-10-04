Four men held for gang-raping, thrashing 25-year-old woman in Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Four men were arrested for gang-raping a 25-year-old woman on Saturday in Haryana's Gurugram district.

The accused have been identified as Ranjan, Pawan, Pankaj and Gobind, all employees of food delivery platforms.

According to sources, the woman was allegedly picked up from Sikanderpur metro station for consensual paid sex by one of the accused after midnight. He walked her to the property dealer's office in DLF Phase 2, where three other accused were already waiting.

The woman was brutally thrashed after she refused to have sex with all four men. The accused smashed her head against the wall and then fled the spot.

A security guard informed the Gurugram Police, who rushed the girl first to a government hospital in the millennium city and later was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Following a night-long rid, the four were arrested from Chakkarpur area.

ACP Karan Goel said, "Police received a call from a security guard around 1:30 that a woman with a bleeding head and dishevelled stumbling out of an office. The police team immediately reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital. In her complaint, the survivor claimed that she was being forced to have sex with four accused and when she refused they could not tolerate it".

Further investigation is underway.

