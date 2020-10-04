STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four men held for gang-raping, thrashing 25-year-old woman in Gurugram

The woman was brutally thrashed after she refused to have sex with all four men.

Published: 04th October 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Four men were arrested for gang-raping a 25-year-old woman on Saturday in Haryana's Gurugram district. 

The accused have been identified as Ranjan, Pawan, Pankaj and Gobind, all employees of food delivery platforms.

According to sources, the woman was allegedly picked up from Sikanderpur metro station for consensual paid sex by one of the accused after midnight. He walked her to the property dealer's office in DLF Phase 2, where three other accused were already waiting.

The woman was brutally thrashed after she refused to have sex with all four men. The accused smashed her head against the wall and then fled the spot. 

A security guard informed the Gurugram Police, who rushed the girl first to a government hospital in the millennium city and later was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Following a night-long rid, the four were arrested from Chakkarpur area.

ACP Karan Goel said, "Police received a call from a security guard around 1:30 that a woman with a bleeding head and dishevelled stumbling out of an office. The police team immediately reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital. In her complaint, the survivor claimed that she was being forced to have sex with four accused and when she refused they could not tolerate it".

Further investigation is underway.
 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gang rape crime against women
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp