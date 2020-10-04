Hathras rape case: TMC launches digital campaign against BJP govt

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress has launched a massive digital campaign to highlight atrocities of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in the Hathras Dalit gang rape case, as well as, the central BJP government.

With the tagline #BJPHataoBetiBachao, the TMC is aiming to make citizens aware of the BJP government's absolute apathy and disregard in terms of rising crimes against women. They categorically highlighted four cases of rape recorded in Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours.

"BJP’s IT cell in Bengal is very strong and it circulates fake news round the clock. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned it on several occasions. Other than organising protest rallies across the state, we will highlight the BJP-led government’s misrule in Uttar Pradesh and atrocities on Dalits in the state on our social media platforms," said a TMC leader.

Eyeing strong presence of Dalit electorates in West Bengal with the majority in 84 out of 294 assembly seats, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee already took out a protest march on Saturday in an attempt to woo the backward class community.



The #BJPHataoBetiBachao digital campaign initiative at the time of writing this article was trending at No. 1 in West Bengal and No. 5 in India.

Several TMC leaders, including women MPs, used their Twitter handle to carry out the digital campaign. "@BJP4India's leaders = Awful cowards! For how long will you hide the number of Dalits and women who have been affected under your rule, @narendramodi ji?! We will keep fighting until our last breath. #BJPHataoBetiBachao," tweeted Nusrat Jahan.

Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, the MP who was allegedly assaulted when she was heading towards the victim’s village in Hathtas, wrote on her Twitter handle, "@narendramodi ji fails to address the nation, @myogiadityanath is transferring govt. officials, @Uppolice denying media & SC leaders from meeting the #Hathras victim's family- @BJP4India's conspiracy to bury Dalit's voices is clear!"