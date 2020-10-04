STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JMM expects treatment like younger brother from RJD in Bihar polls

JMM General Secretary and its spokesman Vinod Pandey said they have presented a demand of over one dozen seats in Bihar.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 07:53 AM

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: With RJD which spearheads Grand Alliance in Bihar announcing that it will accomodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its quota of 144 seats, the JMM on Saturday expressed hope that it would get affection like a "younger brother" from Lalu Prasad's headed party.

Announcing the seat-sharing formula in the anti-NDA grouping for Bihar polls, RJD leader and the coalition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav told media persons in Patna that his party will share some seats with ally in adjoining Jharkhand- the JMM and Vikashheel Insaan Party (VIP)- its coalition partner since the Lok Sabha polls last year, from its own quota of constituencies.

He said the party would declare seats for them in the next two to three days.

"In Jharkhand coalition government, the RJD is in the role of a younger brother and we have given them respect. Likewise we are a younger brother in Bihar and hope will get the same treatment there," Pandey told PTI-Bhasha.

The lone RJD MLA in Jharkhand Satyanand Bhokta has been made a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.

Soren had met Prasad in RIMS recently and talked on seat distribution in the Bihar polls.

The RJD supremo is in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The JMM has no presence in the 243-member Bihar Assembly at present.

Its interested in entering into fray in Bihar from some constituencies in the areas bordering Jharkhand.

