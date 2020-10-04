Madhya Pradesh government lifts cap on height of idols, size of Durga Puja pandals

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the restrictions imposed on the height of idols and size of pandals for the upcoming Durga Utsav.

The government's move comes after some right-wing organisations sought easing of the rules for the festival, which begins on October 17.

The state government had last month said in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the height of idols for the Durga festival must not exceed six feet and pandal size should not be more than 10x10 feet.

On Friday, some local leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed over a memorandum, seeking easing of the rules.

On Saturday, Chouhan in a release said, "Now, the ban that the idols should not be more than six feet wont prevail. Besides, the maximum Durga pandal area has been extended to 30x45 feet."

However, the rules forbidding processions, garba and assembly of more than 10 people during the immersion of Durga idols will remain in place, the release said.

It also said there will be no ban on 'Ramleela' and burning of effigies of the demon king Ravana on Dussehra.

Chouhan also urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocols during the festive season.

Meanwhile, the VHP in a release thanked the state government for easing the rules for the celebration of Durga festival.