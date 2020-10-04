STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh government lifts cap on height of idols, size of Durga Puja pandals

The state government had last month said in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the height of idols for the Durga festival must not exceed six feet and pandal size should not be more than 10x10 feet.

Published: 04th October 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

durga puja

An idol maker gives final touches ahead of Durga Puja (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has lifted the restrictions imposed on the height of idols and size of pandals for the upcoming Durga Utsav.

The government's move comes after some right-wing organisations sought easing of the rules for the festival, which begins on October 17.

The state government had last month said in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the height of idols for the Durga festival must not exceed six feet and pandal size should not be more than 10x10 feet.

On Friday, some local leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed over a memorandum, seeking easing of the rules.

On Saturday, Chouhan in a release said, "Now, the ban that the idols should not be more than six feet wont prevail. Besides, the maximum Durga pandal area has been extended to 30x45 feet."

However, the rules forbidding processions, garba and assembly of more than 10 people during the immersion of Durga idols will remain in place, the release said.

It also said there will be no ban on 'Ramleela' and burning of effigies of the demon king Ravana on Dussehra.

Chouhan also urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocols during the festive season.

Meanwhile, the VHP in a release thanked the state government for easing the rules for the celebration of Durga festival.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp