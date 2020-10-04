STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No place for girls in UP? Missing 15-year-old's decomposed body found in Kanpur

Police however ruled out the possibility of rape, claiming the girl was abducted by her uncles and was subsequently killed in a cold-blooded manner.

By PTI

KANPUR: The decomposed body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing for about a fortnight, was found in a maize field in Kanpur Dehat district Saturday, with the police saying it appears that a property dispute led to the killing.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary ruled out the possibility of rape, claiming the girl was abducted by her uncles and was subsequently killed in a cold-blooded manner.

He said the Dalit girl's body, spotted Saturday morning by locals 500 metres away from her native Gaholia Rura village, was partially eaten, possibly by wild animals.

The villagers immediately passed on the information to the police.

Police said they have arrested the girl's two uncles -- Brij Lal (65) and Jiya Lal (60) -- who allegedly confessed they killed her over a property dispute.

The SP said the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

He said the girl had gone missing about a fortnight back and her family members had lodged a case a week ago.

Four year old raped in UP village

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village under limits of Khair police station, police said.

Shubham Patel, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh Rural said that the girl is admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable.

"We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon," he said.

