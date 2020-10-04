STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhea victim of 'political conspiracy', should be released without harassment: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Choudhury had said in the past that Chakraborty was being 'falsely implicated' following her arrest in connection with a drug probe linked to Rajput's death.

Published: 04th October 2020 05:13 PM

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after a panel of doctors at AIIMS in Delhi ruled out murder as the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Choudhury, on Sunday demanded that the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty be released forthwith without further harassment.

Choudhury, who had said in the past that Chakraborty was being "falsely implicated" following her arrest in connection with a drug probe linked to Rajput's death, claimed on Twitter that she was a victim of a "political conspiracy".

"Now the BJP propaganda machinery may accuse the forensic team of AIIMS who has nullified the allegation that Rhea Chakroborty conspired to kill Sushsnt Singh Rajput, the state Congress chief tweeted.

"We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakroborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of Political conspiracy (sic)," he added.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, a six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed theories of "poisoning and strangling" in Rajput's death.

Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

