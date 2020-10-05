STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader shot dead in West Bengal's Barrackpore

The ruling TMC said the incident was a fall out of the saffron camp’s internal feud.

Published: 05th October 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Slain BJP leader Manish Shukla (Photo | ANI Digital)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A BJP leader in West Bengal's Barrackpore was shot dead on Sunday night when he was sitting in a road-side tea stall, a stone’s throw from the local Titagarh police station and around 20 km from Kolkata.

The police said four assassins riding two motorcycles came and one of the two pillion riders fired at Manish Shukla, the deceased. Shukla, who is known as Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh’s close aide, was hit by four bullets on his shoulder and chest.

The BJP accused the Trinamool Congress of killing Shukla, a member of the party’s Barrackpore organisational committee while the ruling party said the incident was a fall out of the saffron camp’s internal feud.

Reacting to the incident, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the director-general of police to come to Raj Bhavan on Monday. As the DGP did not turn up Dhankhar’s office, chief secretary Alapan Banerjee went to Raj Bhavan with the report submitted by the commissioner of police, Barrackpore police commisionerate.

‘’Now fake mails after LOCUST MESSAGING and calls-reported @KolkataPolice. Nothing happened @WBPolice when Governor was stopped on road by hooliganism and in social media his photo morphed. Hope action @MamataOfficial is initiated and epicentre exposed,’’ Dhankhar tweeted.

Since last year’s general election, Barrackpore witnessed a series of violence with sporadic clashes between TMC supporters and followers of Singh, who defected to the BJP from the ruling party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and snatched the Barrackpore seat from TMC’s veteran contestant Dinesh Trivedi. At least 12 persons were killed over a period of two months after the election last year.

‘’Shukla was with me and we attended party programmes at Habra and Amdanga in North 24-Parganas district. After returning Barrackpore, I left for Kolkata and he went to Titagarh. Within half-an-hour I heard that he was shot. The TMC goons killed Shukla,’’ said Singh.

Shukla was attacked a few months ago and Singh appointed to private security guards for him, who were on leave for seven days, said the police.

Shukla was a CPM activist and he changed his political allegiance in 2009 after Singh was elected from Barrackpore constituency on TMC’s ticket. He became a local TMC leader and again changed his political alignment by joining the BJP with Singh.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
political killing political murder West Bengal BJP Barrackpore TMC
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp