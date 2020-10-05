STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay High Court closes arguments on Kangana Ranaut's plea against demolition of her bungalow

Ranaut approached the high court on September 9 after the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area here by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Published: 05th October 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday closed all arguments and reserved its verdict on the petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Mumbai by the city civic body.

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla conducted hearings on the plea last week before closing it for orders on Monday.

Ranaut approached the high court on September 9 after the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area here by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She had sought that the demolition is declared illegal and the court direct BMC to pay her Rs 2 crore as damages.

Ranaut, through her counsel Dr. Birendra Saraf, had alleged that the BMC carried out the demolition out of malice following a comment she made against the Mumbai Police that irked the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

She also cited an alleged threat given to her by Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut in an interview.

Saraf told the HC during previous hearings that the demolition was carried out on September 9, the same day as the interview. The BMC's counsels, Anil Sakhre, Joel Carlos, and Aspi Chinoy, had, however, denied the actor's allegations.

ALSO READ | Did you act in other cases with the same speed, HC asks BMC on Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition

They said the BMC had simply been performing its statutory duty in demolishing such portions of the bungalow that Ranaut had altered illegally.

In an affidavit filed through Carlos, the civic body alleged that despite making illegal structural changes, Ranaut had approached the court for relief.

This was an abuse of the process of law, the BMC said, and urged the HC to dismiss her plea and impose a cost on her. Raut also told the court through his counsel Pradeep Thorat that the BMC's action had nothing to do with his interview or any other comments made on Ranaut.

During the previous hearings, the bench questioned the BMC's swiftness in demolishing Ranaut's property.

It also stayed the demolition through an interim order and noted that had the BMC shown similar swiftness in all cases of illegal construction, Mumbai would have been a very different city.

The court had also asked Raut if it befitted a parliamentarian to use ungraceful language against a citizen? "Don't you have any grace?" the HC asked after viewing a clip of the interview where Raut asked "what is law," responding to a question on if he would take legal action against Ranaut for having compared Mumbai to PoK in a tweet.

The HC on Monday also accepted written submissions from Dr. Saraf and the BMC summing up their arguments before closing the matter for orders.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Bombay High Court BMC
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp