STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can't allow Rahul to bring crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana's atmosphere: Anil Vij

Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly enacted farm laws, is set to reach Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana

Published: 05th October 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana government has no problem if Rahul Gandhi enters the state with a few people for his tractor rallies on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he will not be allowed to bring a big crowd to "disturb" the atmosphere, Home Minister Anil Vij has said.

Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly enacted farm laws, is set to reach Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana with his supporters Tuesday and address a gathering.

He will also address public gatherings in Karnal, Congress leaders said. "If he wants to come alone or with just a few people, there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection. But if he comes with a big crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana's atmosphere, then we will not permit. We are not going to allow that," Vij told PTI on Monday.

"This issue concerns our law and order. Last month, two Congress-sponsored rallies were also stopped by us from entering our state. Congress is in power in Punjab and they want to use state machinery to spoil Haryana's peaceful atmosphere, which we will not allow," he added.

He alleged that Congress is trying its best to instigate the farmers of Haryana but the state government will not allow them to "succeed in their designs".

"Under no circumstances will we allow Congress's evil designs to spoil peace and tranquillity in Haryana, we won't permit (it) at any cost," he said.

Vij, who is also the health minister of Haryana, had said on October 1 too that Gandhi's tractor rally won't be allowed to enter the state, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ask him if a "jungle raj" was prevailing there.

During his two-day visit to Haryana, Gandhi, according to party leaders, is scheduled to address a farmers' gathering in Pehowa.

After a night halt in Kurukshetra, he will visit Pipli on Wednesday morning, where he will meet the farmers who were allegedly lathicharged during a protest against the three pieces of farm legislation on September 10.

The former Congress president will then proceed to Nilokheri and Karnal before returning to Delhi.

Vij, who has been vocal against the rule of Nehru-Gandhi family, said no permission will be given to gather huge crowds at one place inside Haryana.

"I am bound by law, how can I permit huge crowds," Vij said.

On Amarinder Singh's "jungle raj" comment, Vij said, "actually, it is Punjab where there is no law and order. They talk about farmers, but they burn the tools they worship. First they (youth Congress workers) set fire to a tractor on Ambala border, later a tractor was set on fire by them in Delhi".

"They are not concerned with farmers, they are only doing politics in their name. Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and (Punjab Congress chief) Sunil Jakhar ride a modified tractor during their tractor rally in Punjab, even during their so-called protest they do not want to part with luxury. They should see how hard a farmer toils in his fields," he said.

Vij said the Congress was misleading farmers on farm laws, which are going to bring a big change for the better in the lives of peasants.

He also accused the Congress of politicising the Hathras gang-rape incident and while referring to alleged rape of two minor sisters in Baran district of Rajasthan, questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not visit Baran.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest Rahul Gandhi Anil Vij
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp