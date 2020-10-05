STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against man for giving triple talaq to wife in Madhya Pradesh

According to the complainant, her 30-year-old husband was planning to get married for the second time to marry a woman from Harda.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By PTI

INDORE: A 27-year-old woman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh has lodged an FIR against her husband for giving her triple talaq, a practice now banned under law, police said on Monday.

The couple got married on February 7, 2016.

However, the woman left her husband's house in the state's Dewas district after the wedding due to alleged dowry harassment.

The couple's ailing son also died during treatment some days back, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

According to the complainant, her 30-year-old husband was planning to get married for the second time to marry a woman from Harda.

But, the complainant got it cancelled by informing the Harda-based woman that the man was already married, the official said.

This angered the man and he gave instant triple talaq to the complainant, saying she was not his wife any more, the police official said.

The victim on Saturday lodged a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against her husband under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and Indian Penal Code Section 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Triple talaq, or the practice of instant divorce among Muslims, is an offence punishable with jail term of up to three years.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
triple talaq
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp