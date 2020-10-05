STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against RJD's Tejashwi Prasad, others in Dalit leader murder case

Superintendent of Police of Purnea Vishal Sharma said that an FIR lodged against six persons including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with the murder.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap (File | PTI)

By PTI

PURNEA/PATNA: An FIR was registered against RJD leaders Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in connection with the murder of Dalit leader Shakti Malik in Purnea district of poll-bound Bihar on Sunday, police said.

After the killing, a video in which Malik accused Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of seeking Rs 50 lakh as donation to give him party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral.

Superintendent of Police of Purnea Vishal Sharma said that an FIR lodged against six persons including RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with the murder.

Three bike-borne men entered Malik's house in Purnea this morning when he was sleeping, and shot him in the head killing him on the spot.

 

