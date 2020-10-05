Fire at sub-divisional office in Madhya Pradesh; no casualty

By PTI

RAJGARH: A fire broke out at a sub-divisional office in Khilchipur town of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported, but electronic equipment and the office ceiling were damaged in the blaze, Khilchipur's sub-divisional officer (revenue) Pratap Singh Chouhan said.

The State Wide Area Network (SWAN) of Khilchipur office, located around 16 km from the district headquarters, also got disrupted because of the fire, he said.

The blaze erupted in the office around 9 am, the official said.

Soon after getting information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 10.30 am, he said.

The fire broke out due to a short-circuit, he said. Office computers, air-conditioner, cooler and a part of the ceiling got damaged in the fire, he said, adding there was no loss of life or injury to anyone.