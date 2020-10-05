LAC standoff: Next Corps Commanders’ meeting on October 12, to discuss on early disengagement

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Corps Commanders of India and China will hold meeting in the coming week. This meeting comes after the 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on 30 September 2020 in which the two sides had agreed for the Corps Commanders mee to 'work towards early and complete disengagement of troops' from the eastern Ladakh.

A senior Army officer confirmed, "The 7th round of Corps Commanders meeting will be held on October 12. Our aim is clear that there should be an early disengagement."

During the 6th round of Corps Commanders Meeting between India and China was held on September 21 in which candid and in-depth exchanges of views on stabilizing the situation along the LAC in the India - China border areas.

The stress was on strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

In between the Chinese had stressed on India to move its troops from new positions on the South Bank of the Pangong Lake and specifically those troops at height in Spanngur Gap and were able to keep a direct watch of the Chinese Garrison.

A senior official had said, "India will discuss all the standoff points together and it will also include the Depsang standoff."

Indian Army had repositioned its troops both on the South Bank and the North Bank of Pangong Tso positioning troops on higher reaches thus giving them an edge of keeping a direct watch of the positions.

Chinese troops acquired standoff position at various locations in the first week of May month which started when the Chinese PLA clashed with the Indian Army soldiers at the Finger 4 on the North bank of Pangong Tso.

The Chinese positioned their troops at Finger 4, Hot Spring, Gogra, Galwan Valley and Depsang. They also mobilised their artillery, armoured and missile batteries. India also deployed its troops along with their equipments commensurate to match the Chinese.

Also, Indian Air Force mobilised its assets, Combat, Transport and Surveillance, to the bases which would provide quick reaction in case of any need. Chinese position in Depsang is leading to cease in Indian Patrolling to the Patrolling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13.

Also, this area is around 30 kilometers from Indian Air Base at the Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO). Also, the chinese presence is close to the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road. But Lt Gen DS Hooda cautions that we must keep high hopes of a breakthrough. Lt Gen Hooda says,

""The 6th round of Corps Commanders talk was held after two high level meeting of the Defence Minister and the Foreign Ministers of the two countries but it did not lead to much. And, between the 6th round of Corps Commanders meeting and the 7th no big development has taken place which gives a ground to believe that there will be a breakthrough."

In a rare move the Chinese Foreign Ministry had referred that China-India border LAC is very clear, that is the LAC on November 7, 1959.

But, it was categorically rejected by India.

"India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 LAC. This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side,-" said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava on 29 Spetember.