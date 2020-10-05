STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left delegation to meet family of Hathras gang-rape victim on October 6

Earlier, a team comprising leaders of Agricultural Workers Union, Kisan Sabha, CITU and Janwadi Mahila Samiti had met the family of the victim.

CPIM

CPIM supporters (Photo | CPIM Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A joint delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on October 6 to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, party leaders said on Monday.

The delegation will comprise of Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPI(M) D Raja, General Secretary CPI, Brinda Karat, Member, Politburo CPI(M) Amarjeet Kaur, National Secretary, CPI, Hiralal Yadav, Secretary, UP State Committee, CPI(M) and Girish Sharma, UP State Secretary, CPI.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped in a Hathras village by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

