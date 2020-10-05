STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra BJP leader demands action against UP cop who manhandled Priyanka Gandhi

Published: 05th October 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:10 AM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh on Sunday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take "strict action" against a policeman who held Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by her clothes at the Delhi-UP border on her way to Hathras.

Wagh's stand drew support from Congress leaders who claimed she had not forgotten her "sanskar" despite crossing over to the saffron fold last year.

Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders including her brother Rahul Gandhi was on her way to Hathras on Saturday afternoon to meet the family of a woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped when the incident occurred at the Delhi-UP border.

There were scuffles involving Congress workers and the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) police.

In the melee, a helmet-wearing policeman had held the Congress general secretary by her kurta at the DND toll plaza while a crowd surrounded them.

In a tweet in Hindi, Wagh said, "How dare a male police officer lay his hand on the clothes of a woman political leader!" Police should always be mindful of their limits, she said.

"Yogi Adityanath ji, who believes in the Indian culture, should take strict action against such police officials," she said.

Along with her tweet, Wagh also posted a picture of the official holding Priyanka Gandhi by her clothes.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe lauded Wagh's stand.

He said Wagh, who quit the NCP to join the BJP last year, had stuck to her "sanskar" despite changing her party.

Earlier in the day, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police apologised to Priyanka Gandhi and said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Pictures and videos of the incident also surfaced on social media, drawing criticism for the state government and the police.

