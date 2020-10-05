STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence: PM Modi

Speaking at the Raise 2020 conference, he said AI has a big role to play in sectors like agriculture, creating next generation urban infrastructure and making disaster management systems stronger.

Published: 05th October 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday rooted for protecting the world against the weaponisation of artificial intelligence (AI) by non-state actors, saying accountability as important as transparency in the use of intelligence generated by machines.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'RAISE 2020 Summit' on AI, Modi said India is looking to become a global hub for artificial intelligence and will use a National Programme on AI for solving the problems of society.

"It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used.

Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust.

Equally important is accountability.

We must protect the world against the weaponisation of AI by non-state actors," he said.

He urged everyone to think about how the intellectual edge over machines can be retained and ensure human intelligence is always a few steps ahead of AI.

He further said people should think about how AI can help humans increase their own capacities.

Stating that AI is a tribute to human intellectual prowess, Modi said today tools and technology have also acquired the power to learn and think.

AI is a key emerging technology and it teaming up with humans can do wonders for the planet, he noted.

India, he said, has led the world in knowledge and learning at every step of history.

"In today's age of IT as well, India is making outstanding contributions.

Some of the brightest tech leaders belong to India.

" The prime minister said the nation has also proved to be the powerhouse of the global IT services industry and continues to excel digitally.

"In India, we have experienced that technology improves transparency and electronic delivery of services," he said, referring to the government using bank accounts linked to biometric identification to deliver benefits to the intended people and plug diversions.

With the world's largest unique identity programme, Aadhaar, and the globe's most innovative payment system UPI, access to digital services including financial services has been provided to poor and marginalised, Modi said.

"In the pandemic situation, we showed how India's digital readiness was of great help.

We reached out to people for help at the earliest and in the most efficient manner," he added.

The government is expanding the optical fibre network in the country with an aim to provide high-speed internet connectivity to every village, he said.

"We want India to become a global hub for AI.

Many Indians are already working in this area.

" Also, the National Programme on AI will be dedicated to the rightful use of artificial intelligence for solving the problems of society.

"It will be implemented with the support of stakeholders," he said.

He further said AI has a big role to play in agriculture, healthcare, education, creating next generation urban infrastructure and addressing urban issues like reducing traffic jams, improving sewage systems and laying energy grids.

"It can be used for making our disaster management system stronger.

It can even be used to solve the problem of climate change," he said.

Stating that technology has transformed workplaces and improved connectivity, he said the merger between social responsibility and AI would enrich artificial intelligence with a human touch.

The prime minister hoped many more Indians would start working on AI to help make India a global hub for artificial intelligence.

The recently adopted National Education Policy 2020 focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education, he said, adding e-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects.

This whole effort will benefit from Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities of AI platforms he said.

Under the 'Responsible AI for Youth' program launched in April 2020, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course, he said, adding they are now building their AI projects.

Modi said the National Educational Technology Forum will create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity.

AI will unlock the unique potential of each person and empower them to contribute more effectively to society, the prime minister added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raise 2020 conference artificial intelligence AI PM Narendra Modi
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp