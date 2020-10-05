STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held in connection with Assam trucker's killing in Nagaland

Published: 05th October 2020 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DIMAPUR: Three persons, including the cadre of a Naga outfit, were arrested in connection with the killing of a trucker from Assam in Nagaland's Dimapur last month, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made on October 2 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case, said Dimapur Police's public relations officer T Relo Aye.

Among those arrested was a member of a Naga outfit, the officer said, refusing to divulge further details.

Jiten Gogoi (31), a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 AM on September 22, police said.

The killing triggered an outrage with truckers going on an 'economic blockade' at the inter-state entry points of Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, demanding safety.

 

