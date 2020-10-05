STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Traditional Kashmiri dining finds few takers in COVID-19, social distancing times

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Kashmiris to temporarily forgo the age-old tradition of dining together at weddings.

Published: 05th October 2020 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

In view of the mandatory norms of social distancing, most people are now using plates in weddings as well as in other social events. (Photo | ENS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Gone are the days when guests sat in groups of four on a dastarkhwan or cloth sheet to savour wazwan, a multi-course meal, in a trami.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Kashmiris to temporarily forgo the age-old tradition of dining together at weddings.

The large finely engraved copper plates, tramis, have given way to smaller separate plates.

“My daughter is getting married later this month. I have decided to serve wazwan to the guests in separate and individual plates instead of tramis as a precautionary measure to prevent any guest from falling sick,” says Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Rainawari area of downtown Srinagar.

Riyaz says his family members and relatives advised him not to insist on tramis for the safety of guests and hosts.

In view of the mandatory norms of social distancing, most people are now using plates in weddings as well as in other social events.

Firdous Ahmad, a resident of uptown Srinagar, says serving wazwan in plates separately to guests is a must nowadays to prevent the spread of Covid- 19.

“It also gives self-confidence to the guests that they face less chances of infection by eating in separate plates. People are now are hesitant to eat in tramis in groups.”

Guests, he says, make excuses not to eat food in tramis and instead demand food be served in separate plates.

But it is just not tramis, says Jalal-ud-Din, a cook.

“Right from disposable water to soap for cleaning hands, everything has to be provided individually to a guest. It has led to increase in expenses in the wedding.”

Another chef Ghulam Rasool said people are very cautious while dining at weddings and other events. “We don’t see the mad rush that used to be there in weddings. It is less noisy and fewer people are invited,” he said.

Given that the pandemic seems not to be ending in the next few months, Rasool feels the age-old tradition will fade away in distant memory.

“The plate system may replace tramis forever,” he rues.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 dastarkhwan
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp