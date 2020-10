By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A woman's body was found floating in Ganga river at Shukartal Ghat under Bhopa police station area here on Monday, police said.

The body was spotted by some pilgrims at the ghat.

According to Bhopa police station SHO Sube Singh, the body has not ben identified yet but she was said to be around 30 years.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.