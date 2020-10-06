STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam ex-DIG, wanted in SI exam paper leak case, held at Nepal border

He went into hiding as the CID had intensified its probe. According to reports, he owns a chain of luxury hotels, tea gardens, 100 bighas of land, a couple of flats, etc.

Published: 06th October 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former DIG of Assam Police PK Dutta (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: PK Dutta, an elusive former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Assam Police, was detained by cops on the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday.

He was wanted in connection with the leakage of question paper of a test for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

“PK Dutta has been detained at Indo-Nepal border on the strength of LOC issued by CID (Criminal Investigation Department) Assam. Now, (he was) handed over to West Bengal Police. The Assam Police would take him in custody in due course and bring him to Assam,” a statement issued by the Assam Police headquarters stated.

After the scam was detected, the test to fill up 597 posts was cancelled even while the candidates were writing their answers in exam halls. Around 66,000 candidates had appeared in it.

Recently, the Assam Police learnt about Dutta being holed up in Nepal. He went into hiding as the CID had intensified its probe. According to reports, he owns a chain of luxury hotels, tea gardens, 100 bighas of land, a couple of flats, etc.

Last Wednesday, Diban Deka, who is an Assam BJP leader and an accused in the case, surrendered before the police in lower Assam, a week since he had gone underground. Later, he was arrested by the police and brought to Guwahati.

Embarrassed by the scam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had ordered a thorough probe into the case. His BJP said nobody would be spared if found guilty.

With Assembly elections due early next year, the scam gave opposition Congress enough ammo to fire at the BJP. Alleging that several BJP leaders were involved in the scam, the Congress had demanded that the case be probed by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court.

