STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre notifies implementation of 11 central laws in J-K, changes made in 10 state acts

The Centre has notified two orders specifying that 11 central laws will immediately come into effect in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has notified two orders specifying that 11 central laws will immediately come into effect in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir while nomenclature of 10 state laws will be changed in view of the change of status of the erstwhile state.

In a 136-page notification, the home ministry said the two orders will be called as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Second and Third Order, 2020.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - on August 5, 2019 through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, was also abrogated on that day.

Till then, the central laws were not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir unless they were ratified by the state assembly.

Besides, there were many state laws which were exclusively applicable only in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Central Government hereby makes the following Order in respect of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the notification, signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, said.

Among the central laws which will now come into effect in Jammu and Kashmir are: The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, The Factories Act, 1948, The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 194.

Other central laws which will also be applicable in the union territory are: The Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, The Pharmacy Act, 1948, The Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and The Trade Unions Act, 1926.

The notification said an order has been issued for the change of names and certain words in some of the state laws enacted by the assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"With immediate effect, the acts mentioned in the schedule to this order shall, until repealed or amended by a competent legislature or other competent authority, have effect, subject to the adaptations and modifications directed by the said schedule, or if it is so directed, shall stand repealed.

"Where this order requires that in any specified section or other portion of an Act, certain words shall be substituted for certain other words, or the certain words shall be omitted, such substitution or omission, as the case may be, shall, except where it is otherwise expressly provided, be made wherever the words referred to occur in that section or portion," the notification said.

The changes in the state laws were made in the form of - "State" and "Government" substituting respectively "Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and "Government of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and for "whole of the State of Jammu and Kashmir" substituting "whole of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and a few others issues.

The state laws where the changes were made include: The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002, The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Act, 1975, The Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, The Jammu and Kashmir Self-Reliant Cooperatives Act, 1999 and The Salaries and Allowances of Members of Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960.

Other state laws where the changes were made are: The Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in the State Legislature Act, 1985, The Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and The Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act, 2018.

One similar notification was issued by the central government with respect for UT of Jammu and Kashmir a few months ago.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Jammu
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp